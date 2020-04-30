The blast took place in the parking lot of a private hotel

QUETTA (Dunya News) - An explosion took place late Wednesday night on Quetta’s Jinnah Road, leaving four people dead and twelve others injured, according to initial reports.

It is reported that the blast took place near Jinnah Road, Serena Chowk in the parking lot of a private hotel. Multiple cars in the parking lot caught on fire as a result of the blast. At least twelve people were reported injured in the blast, who were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Quetta Police say the nature of the blast is being investigated. It is reported that security forces have cordoned off the area surrounding the site of the blast.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Ijaz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Jaffarabad Bilal Shabbir are also among the injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the blast and expressed deep regret over the loss of precious lives. The Minister has sought a report of the incident from Chief Secretary Balochistan.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has strongly condemned the blast.

— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 21, 2021

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini has said the casualties of the blast have been shifted to hospital and the situation is under control, people are requested to avoid rumours and don’t create panic, he tweeted.

— Deputy Commissioner Quetta (@DcQuetta) April 21, 2021

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the interior ministry is in close contact with the Balochistan government and that initial investigations are underway.

He said that the government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and losses are determined.



