Decision to unban TLP will be taken in accordance with law: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, has said that the decision to unban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said this while talking on Dunya News program "Nuqta-e-Nazar". Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that foreign policy is not made at the behest of groups and factions adding that if a group calls for an end to relations with Iran tomorrow, that cannot happen.

Answering a question, he said that the state has made it clear that in future roads will not be closed on the name of protest. If the decisions of the state are implemented, there will be no such protests in the future, he added.

