Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to promote religious sites related to Buddhism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to form a working group to develop and promote religious sites related to Buddhism in Pakistan.

This understanding reached during a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri and Sri Lankan Buddhist delegation in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Both sides discussed ways and means to promote religious interactions between the two countries and shared their proposals.

The Sri Lankan side proposed organization of Gandhara Conference, and Buddhist Scholarships for foreign students to create awareness about these two major subjects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Pakistan is safe and open country for all pilgrims from all over the world and center of civilizations.