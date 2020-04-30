Pakistan, Iran have fraternal ties based on common religious, cultural values: FM

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has visited Pakistan house in Tehran capital of Iran.

On the occasion, he held meeting with the Pakistani diplomats deployed in Iran.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Iran have long-standing fraternal ties based on common religious and cultural values.

He said that his visit of Iran is aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He said both the countries have vast opportunities to boost the bilateral trade.

He expressed pleasure that the Iranian government has lifted the restrictions on the import of Citrus from Pakistan since 2012.