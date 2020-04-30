TLP may file review petition against party ban: Hamid Raza

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman Quran Board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) may file a petition for review on the party ban within a month.

While talking to Dunya News program "Nuqta-e-Nazar", he said that no attempt was made to create a deadlock between the two sides.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that property was damaged in certain areas during the protests but the leaders of the banned TLP denounced such elements and said they had nothing to do with them.

He said that there was a consensus among both parties to identify the culprits who burned down state and public property, adding that the perpetrators of these acts would be identified and exposed.

According to sources, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will hold a detailed press conference on the issue of agreement between the government and religious parties on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Sources said that the cases under terrorism charges would not be withdrawn against the outlawed TLP and no decision has been taken to release Saad Rizvi, while the TLP will remain a banned party.