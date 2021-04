ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said Pakistan greatly appreciates the UAE’s continued support and cooperation, especially its decision to roll-over the two billion dollars deposit by the Abu Dhabi Fund.

In response to some media queries, he said UAE’s decision was conveyed during Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s just concluded visit to the UAE, which is yet another manifestation of the close cooperative relations between the two countries.