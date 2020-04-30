Renowned journalist Absar Alam survives assassination attempt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Renowned journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam has survived an assassination attempt, unidentified suspect shot him near his house.

According to sources, Absar Alam was shot while walking near his residence in F-11 Park an area of Islamabad, unidentified shooter escaped after firing.

According to police, Absar Alam was shot in the abdomen and has been shifted to a private hospital where his condition is out of danger.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident in a message on Twitter, adding that the police had been asked to investigate the attack.

Taking notice of the firing incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has directed Inspector General of Police Islamabad to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

In a statement, he said the assailants cannot escape the law and they will soon be arrested.

