Military sleep method gains popularity on TikTok

LifeStyle LifeStyle Military sleep method gains popularity on TikTok

People across the world are finding relief in this technique

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 04:23:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - In today’s world where sleep deprivation is a pervasive issue, a technique designed to help individuals fall asleep in just two minutes is making waves online.

The Military Sleep Method, a method reputed to be widely used in the military, is gaining popularity on social media giant, TikTok.

Videos tagged with this method have accumulated over 48.3 million views.

Known fitness expert, Justin Agustin, has even shared this method, bringing it to the attention of countless individuals struggling with sleep.

The U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed this scientific method to assist their pilots in falling asleep in two minutes or less, even under the most strenuous conditions.

This technique allows the military personnel to get the rest they need in difficult environments, such as during wartime. Considering the high-pressure situations these individuals find themselves in, it’s easy to see why this method is so effective.

The technique revolves around a relaxation process that starts with deep breaths and systematically relaxes each part of the body. After relaxing the body, the mind is cleared for ten seconds.

The method also incorporates visualization techniques, which include imagining lying in a canoe on a calm lake or resting in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room.

Although it may sound simple, the method requires six weeks of practice to perfect.

According to reports, 96% of those who master this method can fall asleep within two minutes.

With this success rate, it’s not surprising that the Military Sleep Method has garnered such a following on TikTok.

This method is not just for military personnel, but for anyone in need of a good night’s sleep.

People across the world are finding relief in this technique, which is in line with HuffPost’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible journalism that makes a difference.

As the Military Sleep Method continues to gain traction, HuffPost encourages its readers to contribute financially to support freely accessible news.

The fight for high-quality journalism is a collective effort, and every contribution makes a difference.