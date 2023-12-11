Your risk of certain type of cancer skyrockets if you work in one of these 7 professions

Women who worked as hairdressers, barbers or beauticians appeared to have a three-fold higher risk

Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - A recent study found that women working as hairdressers, barbers, beauticians or accountants appeared to have a three-fold higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

More than 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in the UK - and early diagnosis is key as it means the cancer is more treatable.

Earlier this year, a study found that women working in sales, retail, clothing and construction industries may also have a heightened risk of developing this cancer.

Research published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine said that exposure to agents, including talcum powder, ammonia, propellant gases, petrol and bleaches may also put women at risk of developing the condition.

Researchers led by academics at the University of Montreal in Canada examined data on 491 Canadian women with ovarian cancer and compared it with 987 women without the disease.

They found that women who worked as hairdressers, barbers or beauticians appeared to have a three-fold higher risk.

Those who worked in accountancy for a decade were twice as likely to develop the disease while construction workers were almost three times as likely, the study authors said.

Meanwhile, shop assistants and sales people had a 45 per cent increased risk and those who make or alter clothes appeared to have an 85 per cent increased risk.

According to the study, the jobs linked to a significantly higher risk of ovarian cancer are: Hairdresser, Barber, Beautician, Construction worker, Accountant, Clothes maker or embroiderer and Sales or retail worker.

The authors wrote: "We observed associations suggesting that accountancy, hairdressing, sales, sewing and related occupations may be linked to excess risks.

Further population-based research is needed to evaluate possible hazards for female workers and occupations commonly held by women."