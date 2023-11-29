Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton were encouraged to dress like Princess Diana, new book claims

Diana cosplay has become a royal staple

(Web Desk) - Author Omid Scobie writes in his new book 'Endgame' that "Diana cosplay has become a royal staple"

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's style tributes to their late mother-in-law Princess Diana are no coincidence, according to a new book.

Omid Scobie writes in his new book Endgame that the palace "shamelessly leverages" Princess Diana's lasting popularity, including encouraging Prince Harry and Prince William's wives to replicate her fashion in an attempt for "some of Diana's shine to rub off on them."

In addition to sporting looks reminiscent of Diana's past ensembles, both Meghan and Kate regularly wear pieces of jewelry from their mother-in-law's collection.

"Diana cosplay has become a royal staple," Scobie says in the book, out now.

The author adds that a source told him that these decisions are "always discussed" with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Scobie writes while Meghan and Kate's tributes to Diana could be a "sweet gesture," he also called it "slightly queasy" as the move is "orchestrated" by the palace — which he says contributed to Diana's "living misery."

Princess Kate, 41, regularly wears outfits that remind royal watchers of Princess Diana's style.

One of Kate's most memorable nods to Princess Diana was in 2018 when Kate and William introduced their third child, Prince Louis, to the world outside the hospital. The new mom of three wore a red dress with a white Peter Pan collar — 34 years after Princess Diana presented Prince Harry to the public in a similar look.

Princess Kate also has a number of jewelry pieces from Princess Diana's collection, including a piece she wears constantly: their shared sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

During her time as a working member of the royal family, Meghan was also known for her style tributes to Diana.

The first major moment came on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018, when her outfit changed for the evening reception included an aquamarine ring with special meaning to her mother-in-law.