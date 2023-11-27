Book by Meghan's 'pal' littered with errors, conspiracy theory

LifeStyle LifeStyle Book by Meghan's 'pal' littered with errors, conspiracy theory

It has been criticised for its long list of discrepancies

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 06:07:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - A book by Prince Harry and Meghan’s mouthpiece is littered with errors and conspiracy theories.

Endgame, by Omid Scobie, widely seen as the couple’s go-to for favourable coverage, is to be released tomorrow.

But it has been criticised for its long list of discrepancies.

Chief among them is its claim Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 because her driver was blinded by a “major white flash” from a chasing photographer’s camera.

This theory was a key part of Mohamed Fayed’s conspiracy claims that Diana and his son Dodi were murdered as part of an Establishment plot ordered by Prince Philip.

French authorities and former Met Police chief Lord Stevens dismissed the suggestion.

Scobie also states the Royal Household’s diversity drive is a PR stunt.

But Prince Charles hired Colleen Harris, whose family are from Guyana, as press secretary in 1998 and British-Nigerian Eva Omaghomi as community engagement chief in 2021.

The book also says Charles did not try to fix his relationship with Harry after Megxit — even though Harry was invited to his Coronation.

And Scobie claims William distanced himself from Harry following his ¬wedding to Meghan despite the brothers and their wives attending high-profile events afterwards.

Meanwhile, Charles is painted as a cheating husband who ruined Princess Diana’s life.

Yet both Charles and Diana admitted to infidelity in their marriage as it broke down.

Scobie, who also wrote Sussexes biography Finding Freedom, claims the monarchy is unpopular.

But a recent poll shows every age group supports the crown — and 66 per cent of people want it to remain.