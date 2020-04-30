Pakistani TV actor Noman Habib stated that he will reach Dubai to watch and support cricket team.

KARACHI-(Dunya News) – A number of Pakistani film and drama celebrities, on Saturday, aired their excitement in the surging cricket-fever of bringing T20 World Cup trophy home.

Veteran Pakistani showbiz personality Javed Sheikh, sharing his views on the coming T20 match between Pakistan and India said, “Team that wins the toss will win the match”.

Renowned Pakistani film star Nadeem Baig stated that every artist is looking forward to seeing the victory of green shirts in the historical World Cup match.



“Cricket is a game well-known for its ‘by chance’ factor. Only good game can bring victory,” said the famous Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa.

Another film star of Pakistani showbiz industry Saud wished that green shirts should beat India and bag the T20 World Cup trophy home.



The Fitoor star, Faysal Quraishi mentioned that this year, not only India but the New Zealand team will also taste defeat. Moreover, expressing his high hopes of watching national cricket team winning the most-awaited match of the T20 World Cup series he hoped that the green shirts will emerge victorious in Pak vs. India match.

It is pertinent to mention here that green shirts will play first T20-World Cup match with Indian cricket team tomorrow (Sunday).