Global experts gather in Islamabad for 6th International Lifestyle Medicine Conference

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Global health leaders, physicians, and policymakers from across the world have converged in Islamabad for the 6th International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine (ICLM 2025), hosted by Riphah International University in collaboration with the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle Medicine (PALM).

The three-day summit, themed “Turning the Tide”, aims to transform chronic disease management by promoting evidence-based lifestyle interventions and compassionate healthcare models.

The conference was inaugurated in a grand ceremony attended by Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO). The event also drew participation from leading medical professionals, researchers, and educators from around the globe, reflecting a growing global movement toward preventive and holistic health systems.

Focus on Preventive Health

“Lifestyle Medicine is not an alternative – it is the foundation of sustainable healthcare,” remarked Dr. Beth Frates, Chair of RILM, while addressing the opening session. Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the government’s focus on shifting from a “Sick Care System to a Health Care System Approach”.

Dr. Shagufta Feroz, Director of RILM, described the gathering as more than just a conference, calling it “a movement toward a more compassionate, community-centred healthcare model.” The agenda spans workshops and plenary talks on nutrition, movement, mindfulness, emotional resilience, and social connection, underscoring a comprehensive approach to well-being.

Islamabad Declaration

The conference will conclude with the presentation of the Islamabad Declaration, a policy proposal aimed at embedding Lifestyle Medicine into Pakistan’s national healthcare system and medical education curricula. The declaration seeks to drive policy reforms that prioritise prevention, resilience, and social well-being as pillars of a modern healthcare framework.