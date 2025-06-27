Another polio case reported in KP, bringing this year's tally to 13

This marks the seventh case reported from the province in 2025

Fri, 27 Jun 2025

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Pakistan has confirmed its 13th polio case of the year after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) verified the presence of the poliovirus in an 18-month-old girl from Union Council Amakhel in Tank district, located in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This marks the seventh case reported from the province in 2025, highlighting ongoing concerns about virus transmission in vulnerable regions.

According to health authorities, the virus was also recently found in a 33-month-old boy from Bannu, bringing attention back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s persistent struggle against polio. So far this year, Sindh has reported four cases, while Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan have recorded one each.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme recently detected the poliovirus in sewage samples collected from seven districts, including Quetta, Gwadar, South Waziristan (Upper and Lower), Larkana, Rawalpindi, and Mirpurkhas. In contrast, environmental samples from Pishin and Lahore were found to be virus-free, a rare sign of progress in some regions.

Nine environmental samples were taken between May 8 and 23 across different districts as part of the government’s surveillance strategy.

Polio remains a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children under five, with the potential to cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure, vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure.

Despite substantial national immunisation efforts — including three campaigns in February, April, and May — regions like southern KP continue to face challenges such as limited access, local resistance, and logistical barriers, leaving many children unvaccinated. Over 45 million children have been reached this year through the work of 400,000 health workers, including 225,000 women.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal acknowledged the dedication of frontline workers, including security forces, in supporting vaccination campaigns. He reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating polio entirely, stating that the campaign would continue until the virus is eliminated.

In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases nationwide — 27 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 22 in KP, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad. The country remains one of only two in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic.

