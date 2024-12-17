Minister stresses joint efforts to eradicate polio

Says all provinces should work together

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said considering polio eradication as a national agenda, all provinces should work together.

The minister inaugurated the polio eradication campaign by administering polio drops to children at the Mother and Child Block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

There is an urgent need to increase cooperation between provinces for the complete eradication of poliovirus, he said.

Parents must administer polio drops to protect their children from permanent disability, the minister added.

Khawaja Salman said that special attention is being paid to improve micro plans to ensure 100 percent coverage. Continuation of joint efforts is necessary to control polio.

Meanwhile, an important meeting was held in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique regarding the Hepatitis and Infection Control Programme.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar also delivered a presentation on the National Hepatitis Control Programme. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that the Punjab government was taking very important steps to control hepatitis across the province. We have to expand the scope of screening to eliminate hepatitis from our society.

Hepatitis is a silent killer disease. All stakeholders have to play their role in controlling hepatitis. We should adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar said on this occasion that according to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Hepatitis Control Programme is being launched. Under this programme, the scope of hepatitis screening will be widely expanded.