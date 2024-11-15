Fact-finding body to probe HIV cases in Nishtar dialysis unit

Infections through staff negligence

(Web Desk) - Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has formed a four-member fact-finding committee to investigate an incident in which some patients suffered HIV infections through negligence of staff in the dialysis unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Under PHOTA DG Prof Shahzad Anwar, Project Director Punjab Aids Control Programme, Head of Nephrology Prof Dr Zahid Rafique of Sims Lahore and Deputy Secretary Technical from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education are the members of the committee.

Secretary of the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education said fact-finding committee will visit Nishtar Hospital Multan and collect all the evidence.

The fact-finding committee will seek facts from as many AIDS patients as possible. Fact-finding committee will determine the persons responsible for the incident and submit a report.

The fact-finding committee will also review the HIV testing facilities at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The provincial health secretary has directed the fact-finding committee to submit the investigation report of the Nishtar Hospital Multan incident in the next 48 hours.

