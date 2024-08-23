Second monkeypox case confirmed in Pakistan

Symptoms of monkeypox were found in a passenger arriving from a Gulf country.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Another passenger arriving in Pakistan from a Gulf country has tested positive for monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases to two this year.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, symptoms of monkeypox were found in a passenger arriving from a Gulf country.

The health desk at Peshawar airport transferred the passenger to a hospital, where the test for monkeypox came back positive.

Dr Irshad Roghani, Director of Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also confirmed that a 47-year-old patient from Nowshera, who had arrived from the Gulf, has tested positive for monkeypox. The affected person arrived in Peshawar from Dubai yesterday morning.

Dr Irshad added that the medical team stationed at the airport identified the passenger as a suspect, and the monkeypox patient was transferred to the police hospital. The patient's test was sent to the Khyber Medical University lab, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Prime Minister's Health Coordinator Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bhirth stated that the Ministry of Health continuously monitors the situation, and border health staff at all airports are working diligently.

Earlier, a citizen from Mardan, who arrived in Peshawar from Saudi Arabia, had also shown symptoms of monkeypox.

The World Health Organization has declared an emergency regarding monkeypox, and in light of WHO guidelines, health authorities have established health desks at airports across the country.

