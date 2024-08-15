Pakistan confirms first monkeypox case of 2024

National Health Ministry issues advisory

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Health Ministry has reported the first case of monkeypox in Pakistan and issued a health advisory.

According to the ministry, a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who recently returned from Gulf countries tested positive for the virus, and a sample was sent to the National Institute of Health for confirmation.

A ministry spokesperson stated that the affected individual shows mild symptoms, and contact tracing is underway to obtain additional samples. All provinces have been directed to appoint focal persons for monkeypox.

Border Health Services have been instructed to enforce strict monitoring at all entry points. The National Institute of Health has also issued a preventive advisory for monkeypox.

The spokesperson further reported that, to date, there have been 99,518 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 208 deaths across 122 countries.

