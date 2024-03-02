Study unveils lingering cognitive and memory challenges in COVID-19 survivors

(Web Desk) - A recent study led by Imperial College London has uncovered subtle yet persistent cognitive difficulties in individuals who have battled COVID-19, even after the resolution of initial symptoms.

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, indicates that these cognitive issues endure, impacting memory and thinking abilities.

The study highlights that individuals who faced hospitalization, endured long-term symptoms, or were infected with previous virus strains exhibited exacerbated cognitive difficulties.

Notably, even those whose symptoms had improved before the cognitive assessment displayed similar minor impairments, suggesting a lingering impact.

Concerningly, a year post-contracting COVID-19, individuals with a history of long-term COVID, hospitalization, or exposure to early virus variants may continue to grapple with memory and cognitive challenges.

The study, conducted on a substantial cohort, pinpointed specific impairments in memory, particularly in picture recall.

Tasks involving planning, logical reasoning, puzzle-solving, and idea explanation were also identified as areas affected by these long-term cognitive issues.

More than 140,000 individuals who had contracted COVID-19 took part in the REACT Long COVID study led by Imperial College.

Utilizing the Cognition online platform, participants underwent cognitive tests assessing nuanced alterations in memory, reasoning, and various brain functions.

The study's considerable participant pool and the precise nature of the tests facilitated the identification of factors influencing cognitive challenges post-COVID-19.

Researchers were able to account for variables like age and underlying health conditions, providing valuable insights into the cognitive repercussions associated with the virus.

Emerging evidence suggests that even individuals with mild cases of COVID-19 may experience lasting impacts on thinking and memory. In response, healthcare systems are urged to prioritize holistic care for those who have recovered from the virus.

The recommendation includes implementing regular cognitive function tests and tailoring individualized treatments to address any identified cognitive issues.

This proactive approach aims to better support the well-being of COVID-19 survivors, emphasizing the importance of ongoing care beyond the acute phase of the illness.