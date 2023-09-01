Authorities confirm chickenpox in over 40 school girls in Upper Chitral

The headmistress of the school was among the infected people

01 September,2023 02:10 pm

CHITRAL (Web Desk) - Panic gripped the Upper Chitral residents on Friday after local authorities confirmed presence of chickpox in more than 40 girls of a school in Harchin.

According to some locals, the government middle school for girls Harchin is still open despite chickenpox outbreak. The headmistress of the school was among the infected people.

The symptoms of itchy rash, fever, black spots on face and other parts of the body and general malaise have been detected among the victims.

The infected students are aged between 12 to 14 years and studying in 6th to 8th grade.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Zaman told media that a medical team was dispatched to the school that provided medicines to the infected students and the situation was under control.