Drap refutes increase in prices of life-saving drugs

The authority says the government has fixed the prices of 25 new medicines

24 August,2023 12:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Thursday denied reports that the prices of medicine had been increased by the caretaker government.

The authority, in a clarification note, said the government had fixed the prices of 25 new medicines which were previously not registered and available in the country.

These newly registered medicines include cancer drugs as well as a new cold and flu medicine containing paracetamol and another salt that is different from simple paracetamol tablets and syrup available in the market.

The authority further explained that the prices of all the existing and registered medicines had not been increased and that those are being sold at the previously announced prices.

It said a new medicine had been prepared in combination with paracetamol, but simple paracetamol price was not raised.