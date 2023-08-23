Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental sample

This is the second positive sample from Rawalpindi this year

23 August,2023 08:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - An environmental sample from Rawalpindi has tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

The virus was found in an environmental sample collected from the Safdarabad site on August 10. According to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, which is also the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory for the Polio Programme.

This is the second positive sample from Rawalpindi this year and the isolated virus is genetically linked to the virus cluster circulating in the Nangarhar province of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said, “I have formulated a comprehensive strategy to eliminate polio and special attention is being given to high-risk areas.” He said that an emergency plan has been formed to stop the spread of the virus.

“My maximum time is for eradicating poliovirus.” Dr Nadeem Jan said that the presence of poliovirus in the environment is highly concerning as it poses a continued threat to the well-being of children.

“The best way to protect children from the debilitating poliovirus is the polio vaccination.” “Parents and caregivers must ensure that their children receive multiple doses of the vaccine to ensure lifelong disability,” he said. The minister added that the Polio Programme has prevented the virus from establishing circulation in earlier detections and will continue to focus its efforts on early detection and swift response to eliminate the poliovirus wherever it is found.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, said the Pakistan Polio Programme is maintaining a highly sensitive polio surveillance network which is evident from the swift detections of the virus in the environment.

“We are holding frequent vaccination campaigns in the country and are also working closely with the Polio Programme in Afghanistan to strengthen vaccination at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to mitigate the risk of spread,” he said.

A polio campaign was held in 65 districts of the country this month, including Rawalpindi from August 7 to 13, to vaccinate more than 8 million children under five. Pakistan has reported two polio cases and 16 positive environmental samples so far this year, while Afghanistan has reported five cases and 33 positive samples.