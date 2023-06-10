AstraZeneca signs $2 billion agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies

UK-based Quell will receive $85m upfront from AstraZeneca and is also eligible further $2bn

10 June,2023 07:22 am

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said it had signed an agreement with Quell Therapeutics potentially worth more than $2 billion to develop cell therapies that could cure autoimmune diseases.

The agreement includes developing, manufacturing and commercialising cell therapies that have the potential to be curative in type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease indications, the drugmaker said in a statement.

UK-based Quell will receive $85 million upfront from AstraZeneca, and is also eligible to receive over $2 billion for further development and commercialisation milestones, the company added.