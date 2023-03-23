Health update on the post-flood situation in Pakistan

Around 8 million flood-affected people need health assistance.

23 March,2023 09:38 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Over the past few weeks, flood waters have continued to recede in many flood-affected areas across Pakistan, but enormous volumes of persistent flood waters remain stagnant in many places.

Around 8 million flood-affected people need health assistance, including the provision of essential medical supplies and access to essential health care.

To date, just 9% of the US$ 81.5 million WHO requires to respond to this health crisis has been received. This critical funding enables WHO to ensure coordinated delivery of essential health care services, efficient management of severe acute malnutrition and more robust outbreak detection and control.

Internally displaced populations are returning to their homes, only to face an increased risk of disease driven by damaged infrastructure, stagnant water and inadequate sanitation facilities.

A total of 1003 confirmed cholera and 64 767 dengue fever cases, with 147 deaths, have been reported since the beginning of the year. Malaria remains a major concern in flood-affected areas.

Hunger too is looming, as crops and stocks have been washed away, further aggravating the high malnutrition rates among pregnant and lactating women and children under five years of age.

So far, 306 106 children under five have been diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition and 659 076 pregnant women will need access to clean and safe delivery services over the next 6 months

WHO has developed an integrated health operations plan to align coordination and response interventions, including those for: health service delivery: reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health; nutrition; infection prevention and control; water, sanitation and hygiene; vector-borne diseases; immunization; and noncommunicable diseases.