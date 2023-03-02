Malnutrition, diseases claim 10 children's lives in Thar

Malnutrition, diseases claim 10 children's lives in Thar

Parents carrying their ailing infants complained of a lack of facilities

02 March,2023 07:47 pm

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) - Ten children in drought-hit Thar lost their lives on Thursday due to waterborne diseases and malnutrition.



Health ministry sources privy to the matter said that three-year-old Ganga, three-week-old Mitho, four-month-old Gulshana, two-year-old Sabia, Arbab, and Lajpat were among the deceased who lost their lives this week.



In the ongoing year, 140 children have lost their lives due to drought and waterborne diseases, while at least 70 children are still in the Civil Hospital Mithi for treatment.



Parents carrying their ailing infants complained of a lack of facilities and lamented what they felt was an indifferent attitude adopted by doctors and paramedics.