Govt decides to end indoor services in DFH from Nov 16

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Government of Pakistan (GOP), on Sunday decided to end the indoor services of Dengue Filed Hospitals (DFH) from November 16 in Expo Center.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Punjab on Primary and Secondary Health (P&SHD) Yasmin Rashid said that the outdoor services will be continued till November 18 all along with the provision of ambulance and access to various test including Complete Blood Count (CBC) test.

She said that the current patients admitted in Expo Center will be admitted to the vacant beds of Mayo Hospital.

It is pertinent to state here that due to reduction in number of patients falling prey to lethal disease, the government took the decision of ending indoor services was taken.