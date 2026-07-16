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OPF chairman rejects banned committee's claims, defends peace initiative

OPF chairman rejects banned committee's claims, defends peace initiative
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Summary OPF chairman says his contact aimed to promote peace, dismissing claims that his outreach misrepresented facts or supported banned elements.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza has issued a clarification in response to a press release by a banned Awami Action Committee, saying the statement distorted facts and was based on speculation.

Qamar Raza said his contact with members of the banned committee was made solely in a personal capacity with the objective of finding a peaceful solution to the issue.

He said safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and addressing their concerns remained the foundation's foremost responsibility. According to the OPF chairman, the outreach was intended to persuade the banned committee to refrain from violence and adopt a peaceful course.

He added that most members of the committee responded positively and logically to the proposal for a peaceful resolution, while alleging that certain individuals were using a sincere and well-intentioned initiative for cheap publicity.

Qamar Raza maintained that he had represented neither a third party nor any outside interest, but only his institution and his own people. He said his efforts were driven by concern for the region and its residents, adding that his commitment to peace, reconciliation and public welfare would not be affected by any negative campaign. 

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