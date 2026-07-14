AJK Election Commission denies rumours over helicopter request

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A spokesperson for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has denied reports claiming that the commission requested a helicopter from the federal government to transport election materials and polling staff.

A spokesperson clarified that the request was made solely to facilitate visits by the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commission members to various districts on polling day, July 27.

Rejecting the claims circulating on social media, the spokesperson said the Chief Election Commissioner and commission members traditionally visit polling stations on election day to monitor the electoral process.

He added that the helicopter would be provided for one day only and would not be used to transport election materials or polling personnel.

During previous general elections, the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commission members also travelled by helicopter on polling day to visit different districts and polling stations to oversee and assess the electoral process.