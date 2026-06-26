MoIB, AJK Govt term BBC's report regarding closure of routes as 'contrary to facts'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Pakistan and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have termed the BBC Urdu's report regarding the closure of routes as contrary to the facts.

According to the fact-check by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, making a news story on the basis of a statement from an anonymous source without reliable verification creates the impression of building a specific narrative.

According to the fact-check by the AJK Government, BBC Urdu's claim that police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir stopped citizens carrying food, medicines and fuel on the roads is contrary to the facts.

It pointed out that the headline and central allegation of the report rely entirely on the account of a single anonymous source.

The AJK Government's fact-check said the report does not include any video evidence, independent witnesses, official record or third-party verification to substantiate this serious claim.

The AJK Government clarified in its fact-check that there is no truth to the claims regarding the closure of routes and obstacles to vehicular movement in AJK. According to ground realities, all highways are open for traffic.

The fact-check highlighted that any difficulties faced on the roads were caused by protesters from the banned Action Committee, who attempted to stop and loot goods-laden vehicles.

It said law enforcement agencies took timely action, provided security to the goods and vehicles and ensured that the routes remained open.

