Punjab education minister dismisses rumours of winter holidays extension

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed schools will reopen on January 12, dismissing rumors of an extended winter break and urging the public not to believe baseless reports.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Educational institutions across Punjab will reopen on January 12 following the winter holidays, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed.

The minister dismissed media reports claiming an extension to the winter break, calling them baseless.

He clarified that there is no plan to extend the holidays and reassured the public that schools and colleges will resume operations as scheduled.

The statement comes in response to rumors circulating on social media, with Rana Sikandar Hayat urging people not to pay attention to baseless reports.

He emphasized that educational institutions would reopen on the 12th of January without any changes to the schedule.