Punjab Food Authority rejects shutdown rumours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has strongly denied reports suggesting the institution has been shut down, terming them rumours and based on false information.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the authority not only continues to exist but is also functioning as an autonomous body with all its legal powers intact. Recently, the Price Control and Commodities Management Department was renamed the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department; however, this change has no connection with the existence or authority of the Punjab Food Authority.

The spokesperson said the PFA remains actively engaged in ensuring food quality and protecting public health across the province. In 2026, the authority will launch robust operations against food adulteration mafias under a renewed commitment and comprehensive strategy. For this purpose, online monitoring portals have been established this year to ensure effective oversight of dairy, meat, and water safety.

He added that the food safety and inspection system has been fully digitised to further enhance transparency and efficiency. Food safety teams will remain active in the field wearing uniforms and body cameras, ensuring transparent and well-documented enforcement actions.

The spokesperson further stated that the Punjab Food Authority is exercising all its powers in accordance with the law and decisive measures will be taken this year to curb food terrorists and fraudulent mafias and eliminate them from the province. The public was urged not to believe rumours and to rely only on official sources of the Food Authority for authentic information.