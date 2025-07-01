Jinnah Cardiology not been renamed after CM Maryam: Punjab govt clarifies

Senior Minister Aurangzeb rebuffed the earlier reports and no such change happened or on cards

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 19:45:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Tuesday, through its Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, dismissed the news of changing the name of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology.

Senior Minister Aurangzeb rebuffed the earlier reports which suggested that the change of name is not just under consideration, it has happened.

It was reported that the institute name has been renamed as Maryam Nawaz Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. And that was no ordinary rumour. The government's own minister had given a voice to it.

Talking to private news channel, Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said on Monday that “renaming reflects the hospital’s new identity as a separate, independent entity, no longer functioning as an expansion project of the Jinnah Hospital Lahore”.

However, on Tuesday evening came the government's response. This time it was the province senior minister - Marriyum Aurangzeb - who rebuffed her colleague's statement.

Taking to X (former Twitter), she said the name - Jinnah Institute of Cardiology - would remain the same and no change is on the cards.

Further, she said the annual development program addressed the institute as Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Moreover, she said 14 new hospitals of international standard would be established in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District whose master planning is near completion.

She requested for fact-based news and said news should be given after verifying the sources.