No decision made on extending school holidays yet: Azma Bokhari

Any decision to extend school holidays in Punjab would be made based on evolving situation

Wed, 07 May 2025 19:04:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A notification circulating on social media about an extension of school holidays due to India-Pakistan tensions has been declared fake.

Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that no decision had been made yet regarding an extension of school holidays, and the viral notification was fake.

She added that any decision to extend school holidays in Punjab would be made based on the evolving situation.

Last night, the Punjab government announced that all public and private educational institutions in Lahore and across the province will remain closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

