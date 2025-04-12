Investigation debunks harassment claims at Malakand University

Investigation debunks harassment claims at Malakand University

Investigation debunks harassment claims at Malakand University

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 17:07:34 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Authorities have completed the investigation of harassment incident at the Malakand University which was reported in February.



Inquiry committee has forwarded the report to provincial government in which it was stated that investigation was launched against the professor involved in alleged harassment incident.

Sources said the investigation team has not find any objectionable and immoral videos from the mobile of professor and the claim of 4000 videos is also turned out to be fake. It was also added that there is no gang involved in the university.

Committee sources said a few elements also shared irrelevant posts to defame the university. Inquiry committee also recommended that all complaints be resolved by activating the harassment committees.

On the other hand, it was also recommended that teachers and students should raise awareness campaigns about harassment in universities.