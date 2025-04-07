Fake news alert: Mohsin Naqvi continues in his role as PCB chief

Fake news alert: Mohsin Naqvi continues in his role as PCB chief

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 17:46:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not tendered his resignation as the chief of country’s cricket body.

The PCB dismisses the rumours, which swirl on social media.

Rumours did the rounds on social media that Naqvi has resigned from his role as the PCB chief. The cricket body has called the news baseless.

Naqvi had recently been elected president of Asian Cricket Council. Some say it was due to this reason that some websites broadcast the news mentioning Naqvi might have resigned as PCB chief due to another responsibility.

The Pakistan cricket team continues to face a lean patch and recently faced drubbing in New Zealand in bith T20I and ODI series.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 43 runs in the third and final One Day International, sealing a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match ODI series.

The match, played at Mount Maunganui, was delayed due to a wet outfield caused by pre-match rain. As a result, the ODI was reduced to 42 overs a side.

Chasing 265, Pakistan was bowled out for 221 in 40 overs.

The abysmal performance of the team sparked public outrage, with calls for wholesale changes to the PCB administration and team.