No plan to change PIA logo or slogan, says spokesman

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) denies any plan to change its logo and slogan.

In a statement, the national flag carrier spokesman said there was no plan to change PIA’s logo or the aircraft design.

He said rumours were doing the rounds about a plan to change the logo but there was no truth to these.

“PIA’s planes represent the national flag, and all decisions regarding design or branding are subject to the approval of the board and relevant ministries,” he said.

He also said no modifications had been made to the tail flag or overall aircraft design.

Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat has been appointed acting chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA.

The appointment has been approved by the prime minister. Previously, Khurram Mushtaq held the additional charge as acting CEO of PIA.