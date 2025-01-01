China calls US hacking allegations as baseless, fake

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 19:51:38 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) - China has declared United States’ allegations regarding hacking attacks as baseless and a vicious part of politics.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in news conference that the US claims of cyber-attacks are based on propaganda. China has always opposed resorting to hacking to gain the political purposes, the spox added.

It also said China is totally against those countries which spread false information to gain petty political advantages.

