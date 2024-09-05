MOIB denounces fake notification about September 6 holiday

Disseminating fake news is not only irresponsible or an illegal act but disservice to nation

(Web Desk) - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has dismissed the news of public holiday on September 6, Defence Day by declaring the notification circulating on social media fake.

MOIB issued a statement in this context and cleared the air on the matter of public holiday, “the notification doing rounds on social media for Defence Day public holiday is fake.”

Disseminating fake news was not only irresponsible or an illegal act but this was disrespect to the nation, the notification asserted.

It was the responsibility of everyone to negate and reject these sorts of claims, MOIB emphasised.

It is worth noting that a fake notification of public holiday on Sept 6 got viral which announced that public and private offices and educational institutes would remain closed in observance of Defence Day.

