Naseem Shah denies rumours about his engagement

05 June,2023 04:50 pm

LEICESTER (Web Desk) – Pakistani star fast bowler Naseem Shah has denied the rumours about his purported engagement.

Talking to media on Monday, Naseem Shah shrugged off any such rumours that he has tied the knot with someone.

Shah is currently playing T20 Vitality Blast in England. The 20-year-old paceman has been making headlines since he guided Pakistan to the victory in the Asia Cup semi-final against Afghanistan last year in UAE.

The right-arm fast bowler also came to the limelight after his video went viral involving Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautella.

However, the paceman like always, denied such rumours that he has tied the knot with someone. He said that he did not understand why everyone was so interested in his marriage.

“Why are people, instead of focusing on players’ performance in cricket, all of a sudden focused on their marriages and engagements?,” he questioned.

