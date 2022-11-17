OGRA terms speculations over POL products’ stock as ‘baseless’

17 November,2022 09:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday dismissed all speculations regarding the petroleum products’ stock, deeming them as baseless.

The OGRA has responded to Oil Companies Advisory Committee’s (OCAC) letter, which mentioned the fear of the shortage of POL products – particularly diesel. The OGRA said that the meeting for the planning over the imports of the POL products will be held within a month, the purpose of the meeting would be to manage time for the petroleum industry over the arrangements of supply and other matters.

The OGRA further stated that the stock in the country available for petrol is for 22 days, while the stock of high-speed diesel will be available to use for 19 days. The stock is apart from imports and local refinery production for the remaining days of the month.