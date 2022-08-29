NHA refutes news reports circulating about closure of highways

29 August,2022 08:15 pm

(Dunya News) - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has refuted the news reports circulating on social media about the closure of highways.



In a statement on Monday, the NHA spokesperson said the Multan-Sukkur motorway, Islamabad-Peshawar motorway, and Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar national highway are open.



The spokesperson asked the public to ignore fake news circulating on social media. However, the spokesperson appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the current situation of flooding and rain.



The spokesperson asked the public to call the NHA Flood Emergency Center before travelling to get proper information about road clearance. The numbers are; 051-9032815 and 051-9032808.