Ministry terms volunteer recruitment ads in Saudi Arabia as fake

23 August,2022 07:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Ministry for religious affairs and harmony on Tuesday termed advertisements related to the recruitment of servicemen and volunteers in Saudi Arabia as fake.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry warned the public to beware of fraudulent advertisements of volunteer recruitment on social media in the name of the holy rituals of Hajj and Umrah.

In the tweet, the Ministry further wrote that the Ministry of Religious Affairs never issues such advertisements.

