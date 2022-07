Marriyum refutes news about power tariff hike

19 July,2022 07:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday refuted news about increase in electricity tariffs.

In a statement, she said there was no truth in the news about the increase in electricity tariff.

She requested the media to verify such news before flashing it.