Argentina did not announce a 40-day public holiday for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

13 July,2022 09:44 pm

(Reuters) - Argentina did not announce a 40-day public holiday due to the participation of its men’s football team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as several social media users claim online. There is no evidence or official communications that the Argentine authorities have declared such a thing.

"Argentine government has decided that there will be a state public holiday from November 15 to December 25 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This has never happened before in their history”, say some posts being shared on Facebook that include such misleading information.

A representative of Warner Media, owner of TNT Sports, told Reuters the fake news was spread from a satire profile. Reuters was not able to verify this independently.

VERDICT



No evidence. Claims that Argentina established more than a month of public holidays because of the World Cup in Qatar, in which its national football team will participate between November and December 2022, are unsupported as of July 13, 2022.