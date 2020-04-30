Compilation of Biden clips at rallies features manipulated audio of crowds cursing

REUTERS - A compilation video purporting to show footage where members of the audience shout and chant against U.S. President Joe Biden during public events is being shared online. Two out of the three videos included, however, have been digitally altered to change the audio track.

A tweet with the almost 1-minute-long video has been viewed over 143,000 times since it was posted on March 27. “JB wants this video removed from the internet. I say we up the game and share it all over…,” the user wrote.

The compilation features three different videos, two of them have been manipulated to include an audio track of a crowd chanting abuses for Biden.

The first clip, where a person in the crowd can be heard saying “that’s a lie Joe, and it was your son in the Ukraine” is authentic. It was recorded at a community event in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 13, 2019.

While people can be heard booing around timestamp 8:39 this appears to be in reaction to the heckler, not Biden, as seconds later people at the stage behind him and in the crowd can be heard chanting “We want Joe”.

The footage from timestamp 00:39 to 00:44 was captured at a rally in North Liberty, Iowa on Feb 1, 2020. A slightly different angle is viewable. People can be hearing chanting “let’s go Joe” among other indistinguishable shouting after a member of the audience decides to leaves after saying Biden could be the “Hillary of 2020.”

The clip starting at 00:44 shows a rally in Virginia on July 23, 2021. People can be hearing saying “let’s go Joe,” after some members of the audience started yelling and interrupted his speech.

Outlets like The Hill and Slate reported at the time that they were shouting “Stop Line 3!” in reference to a Enbrige Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, a project for which Biden has been criticized by some environmental groups for allowing it to proceed.