Trump says he would not run for US vice president in 2028

(Reuters) - United States President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out running for the vice presidency in the 2028 US election, an approach some of his supporters have floated to allow the Republican president to serve an additional term in office.

“I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump said, in an exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One.

But he added: “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not — it wouldn’t be right.”

The remarks were Trump’s latest on the subject, which he has teased in public remarks and with “Trump 2028” hats he hands out at the White House.

No one may be elected to the US presidency a third time, according to the 22nd amendment of the US constitution.

Some have suggested that one way around this prohibition would be for Trump to stand as vice president, while another candidate stood for president and resigned, letting Trump again assume the presidency. Opponents have disputed whether this would be legal.

Referring to the possibility of a third term, Trump said: “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.”

When pressed by a reporter whether he was not ruling out a third term, he said, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.”

Referring to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump also said they are great people who could run for the office.

“I think if they ever formed a group, it’d be unstoppable,” he said. “I really do. I believe that.”