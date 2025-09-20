16th death anniversary of legendary actor Yusuf Khan today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - It has been 16 years since the passing of legendary actor Yusuf Khan. Known for his commanding voice and imposing personality on the screen.

Yusuf Khan left an indelible mark with memorable performances in numerous films.

Born on August 10, 1931, in Ferozepur, East Punjab, he was renowned for his realistic acting.

Khan began his film career in 1954 with the movie 'Parwaz', where he starred alongside the famous actress Sabiha Khanum. He excelled in both Urdu and Punjabi films, establishing himself as one of Pakistan’s most prominent and respected actors.

He showcased his exceptional talent in Urdu films such as 'Mujrim', 'Hasrat', 'Bharosa', 'Faisla', and 'Naya Daur'. In 1962, he ventured into Punjabi cinema with the film 'Paharan'.

His notable Punjabi films include 'Malangi', 'Yarana', 'Bao Ji', 'Haider Khan', and 'Budha Gujjar'.

In 2006, the Government of Pakistan honored Yusuf Khan with the Presidential Pride of Performance Award. He was also awarded the prestigious Nigar Award and the Nigar Millennium Award, the highest accolades in Pakistani cinema.

The legendary actor Yusuf Khan passed away on September 20, 2009, in Lahore.