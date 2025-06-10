Sania Saeed breaks down while talking about Sana Yousaf's murder

Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 17:12:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actor Sania Saeed turned emotional during a recent podcast appearance while addressing the brutal murder of social media influencer Sana Yousaf and the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in society.

Sania became tearful upon mentioning Sana Yousaf, a young TikToker whose tragic death has shocked many. Struggling to compose herself, the actress expressed profound grief, stating that she wakes up daily to news of women being killed, with Sana being just one of many victims. She lamented that society has normalized such tragedies, treating them as routine.

Sania criticized the tendency to justify acts of violence, calling it a dangerous mindset. Reflecting on Sana Yousaf's case, she emphasized that the young influencer was an innocent individual, uninvolved in any controversy, yet was targeted. “She was just a girl living her life, not causing harm to anyone,” Sania remarked.

The actress passionately called for raising voices to protect women’s rights, stressing that slogans like “My body, my choice” are a stand against the injustice of denying women autonomy over their decisions. She also pointed to men’s emotional immaturity as a root cause of such violence, noting that it reflects not only the oppression of women but also the helplessness of men in society.

Sania’s heartfelt remarks have sparked renewed conversations about the urgent need to address gender-based violence and societal attitudes in Pakistan.