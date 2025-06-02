PTV's Ainak Wala Jin released on YouTube in HD

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Television (PTV) has rekindled childhood memories by releasing the iconic 1990s children’s series Ainak Wala Jin in high-definition (HD) on its official YouTube channel.

The beloved show, a staple of Pakistani pop culture, is now available for free streaming, offering improved visuals to captivate both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

First aired in 1993, Ainak Wala Jin became a cultural phenomenon with its whimsical mix of fantasy, comedy, and adventure. The series centers on Nastoor Jin, a friendly genie from the magical realm of “Khokhab,” who befriends a young boy named Imran.

The show’s vibrant cast, including fan-favorites like Zakoota Jin, Bill Batori, and Samari Jadugar, delivers humor and heart through imaginative storytelling and memorable dialogues.

Known for its groundbreaking special effects at the time and timeless life lessons, the series remains a cherished part of Pakistan’s entertainment history.

PTV’s decision to remaster the episodes in HD ensures that the magic of Ainak Wala Jin continues to resonate, with iconic phrases and characters still echoing in popular culture. Viewers can now relive or discover the enchanting world of Ainak Wala Jin on PTV’s YouTube channel, accessible to all at no cost.