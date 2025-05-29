Junaid Safdar gets engaged again, wedding set for year-end

Junaid's fiancée is the daughter of Usman Javed Shafi

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar is set to marry again, according to media reports.

His bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Javed Shafi, a cousin of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reports reveal that Junaid's fiancée is the daughter of Usman Javed Shafi, and their wedding ceremonies are expected to take place in November or December this year. The match was reportedly proposed about a month ago.

Junaid Safdar was previously married to Ayesha Saif, daughter of former senator Saifur Rehman, in 2021. However, the couple parted ways in October 2023.

Junaid, who completed his education in the UK, is currently residing in Lahore.